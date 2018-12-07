Truth about CIA’s Illegal MKUltra Mind-control Experiments Revealed in Sensational New Documents Officials Hid for Decades

DISTURBING details of secret mind-control experiments carried out by the CIA have been revealed in newly released documents – that officials have been trying to hide for decades.

The new documents, released under the Freedom of Information Act, reveal how the CIA experimented on both humans and animals using drugs, hypnosis and electronic devices as part of the top secret – and illegal – mind control project MKUltra.

Shockingly the swathes of information still missing or redacted in the records could mean the CIA is STILL carrying out the experiments to this day, according to experts.

Read more


Related Articles

MS-13 Member Gets 30 Years for Hacking a Man with a Machete

MS-13 Member Gets 30 Years for Hacking a Man with a Machete

U.S. News
Comments
Get On Alternative Social Media

Get On Alternative Social Media

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Blames Trump For Bomb Threat: POTUS ‘Inspired Violence Against CNN’

U.S. News
Comments

Former Dem Comms Director Arrested For Child Porn

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker: Trump Hasn’t Kept Any Of His Chief Promises

U.S. News
Comments

Comments