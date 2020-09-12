Truth, Lies & Lawfare With The Most Banned Man on The Internet

Alex Jones appeared on the Crowdsource The Truth podcast to explain how his pioneering efforts to expose the New World Order has resulted in the most powerful people on Earth waging a sophisticated lawfare campaign against Infowars in a bid to get him off the air permanently, and how he serves as a bellwether for other alternative media platforms who are pursuing the truth and seeking to expose the globalist power structure.

Jason Goodman of Crowdsource The Truth joins the Alex Jones Show to discuss Alan Dershowitz’s alarming comments that mandatory vaccines are constitutional.

