TSA allowing some passengers to check into flights using fingerprints

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is testing a new screening technology that allows pre-vetted passengers to check into flights using their fingerprints instead of a boarding pass and identification card.

The voluntary biometric screening program is now being tested at the expedited screening lanes at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Denver International Airport, the TSA said in a press release Tuesday.

The authentication technology matches a passenger’s fingerprints to those that have already been provided to TSA when travelers enrolled in the TSA PreCheck program, which pre-vets passengers for expedited screening at the airport.

