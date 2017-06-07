TSA May Extend Ban On Laptops To Domestic Flights

Image Credits: flickr, ben_grey.

The rash of terror attacks in Great Britain come as the summer travel season is beginning. That means security measures, especially at airports, will see increased work loads, and passengers longer waits.

Finding and removing the everyday items that terrorists have turned into threats is a huge challenge, WJZ’s Alex DeMetrick reports.

And between now and Labor Day, a lot of Americans will spend time coming and going by air.

Since 9/11, passenger planes have been a high priority target for terrorists, with bombs bringing down a Russian airliner in Egypt, and blowing a hole in a Somali jet last year.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump to Nominate 'Impeccable' Christopher Wray as FBI Director

Trump to Nominate ‘Impeccable’ Christopher Wray as FBI Director

Government
Comments
13 Alabama Counties Saw 85 Percent Drop In Food Stamp Participation After Work Requirements Restarted

13 Alabama Counties Saw 85 Percent Drop In Food Stamp Participation After Work Requirements Restarted

Government
Comments

4,000 Muslim ‘Refugees’ Admitted to US In May Alone

Government
Comments

“Russian Expert” Paid by Soros Penetrates Trump White House

Government
Comments

US Intel Community Launches Face-ID Contest

Government
Comments

Comments