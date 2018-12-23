Tsunami Kills 222 In Indonesia After Volcanic Eruption

A tsunami has killed 222 people and injured hundreds more in Indonesia on Sunday after the nearby Anak Krakatau volcano erupted, triggering underwater landslides.

From The Daily Mail:

The 20 foot high wave hit beaches around the Sunda Strait, between the islands of Java and Sumatra at about 9.30pm local time, destroying 500 houses, nine hotels, 60 food stalls and 350 boats.

Scientists say the tsunami was probably caused by the eruption of Anak Krakatau (child of Krakatoa), a volcanic island formed over years from the previous Krakatau volcano which erupted and killed 36,000 in 1883.

Undersea landslides from the eruption of Anak Krakatau – an island formed from previous blasts from Krakatoa – were recorded 24 minutes before the tsunami struck.

Dramatic video has emerged showing a pop band performing under a tent at a popular beach, when suddenly an enormous wave crashes through the event, sweeping away the stage, band members, and audience.

Given how the left responds to natural events like forest fires, hurricanes and earthquakes, it’s only a matter of time until left blames this natural event on climate change.

For example, during the recent California forest fires, The New York Times to National Geographic blamed the infernos on climate change.

The liberal media also claimed that climate change was responsible for Hurricane Florence.

In fact, the left has blamed climate change for a number of societal problems, including prostitution and even the rise of ISIS.

The left will use any natural disaster as a scapegoat for climate change in order to usher in their dystopia of carbon taxes and deindustrialization.