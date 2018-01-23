Tsunami watch canceled for Hawaii after major Alaska quake

Hawaii was briefly under a tsunami watch early this morning following a magnitude 7.9 earthquake off Alaska late Monday.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which issued the watch at 11:43 p.m. Monday, canceled the alert at 1:10 a.m.

PTWC initially said that if tsunami waves were to impact the state, the estimated earliest arrival would be 4:23 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially estimated the quake at magnitude 8.2, but later downgraded it to a 7.9 magnitude. The USGS said it struck at about 11:31 p.m. Hawaii time and was centered 161 miles southeast of Chiniak, Alaska, at a depth of about 15.5 miles. There have been several aftershocks, including one with a 7.o magnitude.

The earthquake prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada’s British Columbia while the the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

