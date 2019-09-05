Tucker: After ‘Destroying And Degrading Rural America,’ Walmart Now Wants To Lecture Them About Guns

Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused retail giant Walmart of “destroying and degrading rural America,” then turning around and lecturing them about “how immoral they are for daring to protect themselves with firearms.”

Wednesday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” intro was a reaction to Walmart’s recent decision to stop selling certain kinds of ammunition in its stores.

WATCH (Part 1):

WATCH (Part 2):

Carlson called Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s “strident statement calling on Congress to ban many semi-automatic rifles” a “big step” that has people who used to hate the retailer suddenly on its side.

Read more



The Trump administration is considering launching a social credit score-style system in coordination with Big Tech that would use spy data collected from Amazon, Google and Apple devices to determine whether or not an individual can own a gun.