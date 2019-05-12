Tucker Backs AOC Usury Ban: 'There Is a Reason Why World's Great Religions Condemn Usury'

Tucker Carlson came out in support of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders’ bill to outlaw usurious high interest loans on his show Friday night.

“No doubt many Republicans in Congress will oppose this bill, if only because of who sponsored it. Bernie Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are obviously demagogues,” Carlson said.

“They don’t mean half of what they say,” he said. “The other half they don’t really understand. They’re not impressive. But on this one issue, they are absolutely, indisputably right.”

Tucker Carlson blasting usury last night: "There is a reason why the world's great religions condemn usury & why societies have restricted it for thousands of years. High interest rates exploit the weak. Credit card debt destroys people…what the banks are doing is disgusting." pic.twitter.com/7TRFpdDhSg — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 11, 2019

“There’s a reason why the world’s great religions condemn usury and why societies have restricted it for thousands of years,” Carlson said. “High interest rates exploit the weak. Credit card debt destroys people, not just chronically irresponsible people but good people, decent people.”

This is going to make our oligarchs very angry.

Watch, Conservatism Inc. is going to go all in on usury being a core American value https://t.co/mlvP1qpfR9 — Virginia Dare (@vdare) May 9, 2019

