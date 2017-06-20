Tucker Blasts #HuntRepublicans Dem as "Unbalanced Person"

Tucker Carlson hosted Democrat strategist Jim Devine to discuss Devine’s creation of a hashtag encouraging fellow Dems to “#HuntRepublicans” after the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and attempted massacre of fellow GOP lawmakers by left-wing domestic terrorist James Hodgkinson.

As Infowars reported last week, Devine’s original reaction to the Scalise shooting read, “We are in a war with selfish, foolish & narcissistic rich people. Why is it a shock when things turn violent? #HuntRepublicanCongressmen”

After backlash, he doubled-down on multiple occasions, including a follow up tweet, “I am sorry if my # HuntRepublicanCongressmen hashtag hurt the feelings of any GOP snowflakes but you have not engaged in civil discourse.”

Devine began by attempting to justify his implication that more Republicans should be stalked and shot by likening his comments to “fierce rhetoric” and the “language of war,” citing George Washington and the Revolutionary War, before implying that Tucker may have inspired murders during his time hosting Crossfire on CNN in the early 2000’s.

“I don’t know what your body count was when you were on Crossfire – I assume that there were no real casualties there?” Devine asked before Carlson interrupted him, disgusted with the insinuation.

“For too long, Republicans in this country have failed to distinguish the differences between between politics and war, and a lot Democrats have failed to see the similarities,” Devine said. “So you guys have to tone down the rhetoric, or we have to it step up.”

“After year after year of hearing the same kind of violent rhetoric from the right, the left has every reason to come forward and stand up. What I’ve learned in life is that when you’re confronted with bullies, you have to fight fire with fire.”

Carlson eventually pinned down the avidly anti-2nd Amendment Devine on his hypocrisy in the matter of background checks for firearms purchases.

“As a gun control advocate… do you think someone who tweets, the day after an attempted murder like this, “Hunt Republicans” – basically cheering it on – ought to be allowed to have a firearm?” asked Carlson.

“Absolutely,” Devine eventually answered after Carlson was forced to repeat the question multiple times. “I don’t see why this would disqualify me from passing a background check.”

The conversation followed a predictable trajectory, with Devine spouting talking points, refusing to answer pointed questions, and attempting to steer the discussion off the rails by holding up printed memes – sometimes upside-down, which also exasperated Carlson.

Devine accused Republicans of “erecting barriers to the democratic process,” and of putting the lives of 50,000 Americans at risk by attempting to replace Obamacare.

The interview ended awkwardly, with Carlson concluding, “You’re an unbalanced person, and I have to say, it’s distressing that more Democrats haven’t disavowed you.”

Devine has continued using his hashtags as recently as June 18, tweeting that he “must still #HuntRepublicans” while harping on a thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory used to place blame for the shooting of former congresswoman Gabby Giffords on former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin.

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter