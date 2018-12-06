Tucker Carlson Accused of "Disliking Opinionated Women” in Heated Climate Change Debate

Fox host Tucker Carlson was accused of not liking “opinionated women” by his guest during Wednesday night’s heated climate change debate.

Carlson, not wishing to talk over guest Nomiki Konst, told her that increasing her “volume” wasn’t an argument.

“You don’t like opinionated women, do you?” Konst replied.

Immediately, Carlson laughed and said “I live with four of them.”

Carlson then saved the climate spat from becoming a sexism debate by asking Konst if there’s any solution that doesn’t also increase the price of energy.

“In real life, individual choices matter or else what’s the point of any of this, okay?” said Carlson. “Liberals used to say it starts with one person.”

“I guess they don’t anymore because they don’t want to be held to their own standards. But the solutions are always like ordinary working people ought to pay higher gas tax.”

Additionally, the debate covered seemingly hypocritical lifestyles of climate alarmists.

“It’s not fair for someone who is telling us the planet is being destroyed to live in a way that suggests that he actually believes the planet is being destroyed,” said Carlson. “I honestly really don’t get it.”

“So if you are Al Gore and you say nothing is more important than climate change. I’m a better person than you are because I care more than you. By the way, I have one of the largest houses in Nashville and I fly private and take a Suburban to the airport, to the FBO. Sincerely, why is that okay?”