Tucker Carlson: America’s Elites Want ‘Immigration Without Limit’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson took the mask off the ultimate goal of America’s “elites” regarding immigration — a country with no borders and “immigration without limit.”

“Without much real public debate or even discussion, the elite left has reached a conclusion on the question [of immigration],” The Daily Caller founder said on his Friday night show. “It is that America needs more immigration. Much more. Immigration without limit. We shouldn’t worry about whether the people coming here have skills that we need. Whether they are educated. Whether they can speak English even or even whether they are violent criminals. In fact we shouldn’t even try to accurately count how many are coming here or how many live within our borders. Do you disagree with that? Well, then in the words of an MSNBC commentator, you’re pure evil.”

After playing the segment from MSNBC characterizing those who disagree with the liberal immigration agenda as “pure evil,” Carlson noted that “pure evil” can’t be reasoned or negotiated with, “It can only be destroyed by force.”

“Given that, it’s not surprising that the left is now mobilizing to harass, fire and if necessary physically attack anyone who disagrees with them on immigration because the other side is, again, pure evil,” noted Carlson. “For example, after chasing D.H.S. Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen out of a restaurant earlier this week in downtown Washington, activists now showed up at her home.”

