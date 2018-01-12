Tucker Carlson Asks ‘Why The Outrage?’ On Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Comments

Fox News host Tucker Carlson defended President Donald Trump’s Thursday comments about immigrants coming to America from “shithole” countries, and said the media’s visceral outrage over the story was preposterous.

Carlson was speaking with Jose Parra, the Latin communications director for former President Barack Obama’s presidential campaign, and said he had visited Haiti and doesn’t understand why people were offend by Trump’s accurate characterization.

“The idea that you are not allowed to say that they’re pretty crummy countries, Haiti for example or El Salvador, I’ve been in both of them — that’s why people are leaving them to come here,” Carlson said. “So I don’t understand what the sin is. You’re not allowed to point out that other countries aren’t as good places to live as America?”

“I think the outrage here is about the insult and the expletive that is attached to the people who come from these countries,” Parra said.

