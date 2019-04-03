Tucker Carlson Beats CNN's Entire Line-Up Combined, So Now CNN Targets His Advertisers

After Tucker Carlson outperformed CNN’s entire prime time line-up combined, CNN published an article attacking his advertisers.

The Fox News host achieved 3,475,000 total viewers last week, beating CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, who could only muster 2,474,000 viewers between the three of them.

Last week, Tucker Carlson outperformed CNN's entire prime time line up combined: FNC Carlson: 3,475,000 total viewers CNN Cooper: 810,000

CNN Cuomo: 875,000

CNN Lemon: 789,000 CNN prime time total: 2,474,000 CNN responds by promoting boycotts of his show from far-left groups https://t.co/aBwrrTNOtr — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 2, 2019

CNN responded with an article lauding the claim that “Carlson’s commercial breaks have had only a smattering of ads from lesser-known brands.”

According to CNN, this is because the Fox News host, “made racist remarks on immigrants in December,” even though he didn’t and was merely making the factual observation that migrant caravans often leave a trail of litter behind them.

Over the last month, Tucker Carlson's commercial breaks have had only a smattering of ads from lesser-known brands. It might be a new normal for the Fox News host, who has endured ad boycott campaigns since he made racist remarks on immigrants in December. https://t.co/Ac9sfcYiaS pic.twitter.com/O9GNUKxmyr — CNN (@CNN) April 2, 2019

CNN then amplified Mimi Chakravorti, the executive director at the branding firm Landor, who basically threatened advertisers that if they continued to appear alongside Tucker’s show, they would be in violation of ‘the great awokening’ – in other words, the increasingly shrinking number of viewpoints that remain acceptable and politically correct to the establishment.

“If you stay you’re saying your brand is aligned with Tucker Carlson — past and present, if you leave, you’re saying you’re not aligned with Tucker’s views,” warned Chakravorti.

This is why they hate Tucker Carlson.

His message resonates with an increasing number of Americans and all CNN can do in response is to abuse their platform by lobbying for boycotts of his advertisers.

Their own tweet attacking Tucker as “racist” got ratioed, with the vast majority of respondents siding with Carlson.

CNN isn’t a media company anymore, it’s an activist organization which now devotes a huge chunk of its resources to silencing its competition.

