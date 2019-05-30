Tucker Carlson Calls Mueller ‘Sleazy And Dishonest’

Tucker Carlson said former special counsel Robert Mueller falls into the category of people “you sort of admire from afar” but the “more you learn it turns out that they are sleazy and dishonest.”

The Fox News host’s commentary came during a conversation with former DOJ spokesman Ian Prior about Mueller’s Wednesday morning statement.

Prior and Carlson discussed the similarities between James Comey in 2016 and Mueller, when Comey “went out and talked about someone that they weren’t going to charge with a crime, but then continued to say all kinds of information that was derogatory about Hillary Clinton,” Prior said.

Fast forward to DOJ when I was there, and that was a big thing. Especially with the DAG’s office, Rod Rosenstein. We won’t go out there and talk about people that we don’t charge. That’s exactly what we did today. That’s exactly what we did with the report. With a 400-page report that talked about all of this evidence and all these theories on, you know, why the president possibly committed obstruction, but they didn’t charge him. So what have we learned from this whole process? Apparently nothing.

Carlson responded by wondering why Mueller made his statement when he has “nothing else to say.”

