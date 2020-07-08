Tucker Carlson: 'Coward' & 'Fraud' Tammy Duckworth Not In Position To Lecture About Patriotism

Fox News host Tucker Carlson refused to back down from the media and Democrat outrage over his Monday night monologue criticizing Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) over her calling George Washington a “dead traitor” whose statues should be removed.

On Tuesday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson explained that Duckworth was a “coward” for not defending her remarks and a “fraud” for using her combat service as a a shield from legitimate criticism.

“Only someone who hates the country would suggest ripping down monuments to its founder,” Carlson said. “Apparently, Tammy Duckworth saw what we said, she didn’t disagree with it exactly. Instead, she questioned our right to criticize her at all since she was once injured while serving in the Illinois National Guard. That’s what passes for an argument in modern identity politics. They don’t address the points you make, they question your right to make them at all.”

Carlson said that a “vigorous, reasonable exchange” should be had over something as “profound” as removing historic statues.

“We wanted to have an exchange like that with Tammy Duckworth tonight,” he continued. “So we called her office and invited her on the show. Her flack informed us that before even considering our request we must first issue a public apology for criticizing Tammy Duckworth.”

“In other words, I will not debate you until you first admit you were completely wrong. Keep in mind that Tammy Duckworth is not a child. At least not technically. She is a sitting United States senator…Duckworth is too afraid to defend her own statements on a cable TV show. What a coward.”

“She is also a fraud,” Carlson said. “Tammy Duckworth is a callous hack who ignored the suffering of actual veterans when it actually mattered. She has no moral authority. She is just a politician like the rest of them. She works for us. This is a democracy. She has an obligation to explain herself and answer our questions. And the first question would be, ‘How can you lead a country you despise?'”

“We have every right to fight to preserve our nation, heritage and culture,” Carlson concluded. “When vandals like Tammy Duckworth and Ilhan Omar tell us that we’re not allowed to question their patriotism, as they scream about how horrible this country is, we have every right to laugh in their faces. And we should.”

Duckworth campaigns for VP by attacking Mount Rushmore. Is this what Democrats want? Sadly, it may be. And, Susan Rice’s name is also being floated. Here’s HER resume.

Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!