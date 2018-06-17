Tucker Carlson criticized for warning Fox News viewers about ‘big news stations’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is being criticized for telling his viewers on Friday night that they should distrust news reports from the “big news stations.”

“If you’re looking to understand what’s actually happening in this country, always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations,” Carlson said, despite Fox News sitting on top of the cable news ratings for 197 consecutive months.

His comments led some to poke fun at his apparent contradiction and to also note the damage such comments can have on the public trust in journalism.

CNN’s Brian Stelter called the comments “sad,” while Michael Barbaro at The New York Times called them “repugnant” and “literally damaging to our democracy.”

