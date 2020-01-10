Tucker Carlson Debunks Claim There is an "Epidemic" of Transgenders Being Murdered

Tucker Carlson debunked the so-called transgender “murder epidemic” on his show last night, highlighting figures which prove transgenders are actually safer than the general population.

Carlson began the segment by playing a clip of presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren vowing to “read the names of transgender women, of people of color, who have been killed in the past year.”

He then quoted Democratic pressure group the Human Rights Campaign, which supported Warren, claiming that there is an “epidemic of violence against transgender people – especially trans women of color.”

Carlson then highlighted how this narrative is being amplified by the media, which has declared the issue to be a “crisis” and an “epidemic.”

“That means it’s time to see the numbers behind these claims, the ones Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren didn’t mention,” said the Fox News host, before citing figures published by the very same Human Rights Group responsible for much of the hysteria.

“According to the Human Rights Campaign, in 2018, a total of 26 transgendered Americans were murdered,” Carlson said. “That’s 26 too many of course. Every murder is a tragedy, very much including these. But does 26 constitute an epidemic? Let’s break it down. A few years ago, the Williams Institute estimated that 1.4 million American adults identify as transgender. If that figure is correct, then in 2018 the murder rate for transgendered people was 1.8 per 100,000. While granting that every murder is too many, relatively speaking, that is a very low rate.”

Carlson then noted that the murder rate for the general population is “4.9 murders per 100,000 people,” proving that transgenders are “safer than your typical American.”

The Fox News host ended the segment by suggesting that activists and political leaders should focus on the real murder epidemic which is happening in the “poorest parts of our major cities.”

