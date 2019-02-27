Tucker Carlson Defends Alex Jones, Slams Big Tech Censorship

The Democrat Party and Silicon Valley have teamed up to severely limit free speech and ban conservative figures like Alex Jones to create a culture of conformity, according to Fox host Tucker Carlson.

“Start with our foundational freedom, speech. If they can tell you what to say, you are not free,” Carlson said on his show Tuesday.

“There is nothing they can’t make you do. That’s why the founders put it first. It’s the freedom that comes before all others. The left has spent decades trying to weaken the First Amendment. They’ve done in the sneakiest way possible by creating phony hate speech exemptions out of thin air.”

The left, knowing the Supreme Court wouldn’t side with them on “hate speech,” have appealed to Big Tech to police speech online.

“So far the courts have not accepted this idea, the idea that you can limit speech because someone else doesn’t like it,” Carlson continued. “So the left has a new plan now. They’ve allied with big corporations to make it impossible for people who say the wrong things to make a living in this country. You may have heard of a company called PayPal. It’s an online payment platform, the biggest. If you want to make money online, and many people do, PayPal is essential.”

Carlson went on to explain how PayPal CEO Daniel Shulman shuts down online commerce of conservatives at the behest of far-left group SPLC in the name of “diversity” and “inclusivity.”

“Like most on the left what Shulman actually wants is utter conformity, a world where only approved opinions are allowed. Last year PayPal banned Alex Jones from using its platform for saying things they didn’t like. They’ve also banned anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer, the publication VDare and a number of other people and organizations whose speech they believe should be silenced.”

“Shulman admitted that his company takes guidance on who to ban from Southern Poverty Law Center,” he added. “That’s an entirely fraudulent organization that works as an arm of the Democratic National Committee.”

