Tucker Carlson Drove to Mar-a-Lago to Warn Trump Coronavirus Was a Real Threat

Tucker Carlson reportedly drove to Mar-a-Lago to warn President Trump that the coronavirus outbreak was a massive threat.

The New York Times reports that the Fox News host has been pleading with Trump to take the COVID-19 pandemic more seriously.

“Last Saturday, Mr. Carlson drove from his residence in Florida to Mar-a-Lago, the president’s Florida resort, and spoke directly with Mr. Trump about the virus, according to a person with knowledge of their conversation,” reports the Times.

Axios also reports that Carlson was one of “a number of informal Trump advisers” who “emphasized to the president that this was not the flu and urged him to act fast.”

Carlson previously warned Trump not to go to war with Iran.

Did Tucker also save America from coronavirus?

Time will tell.

