Tucker Carlson Eviscerates Jared Kushner, Puts Trump On Notice

Tucker Carlson held nothing back when he eviscerated Jared Kushner’s role in Trump’s presidency and warned the president that his handling of the riots is a “make or break” moment for him:

Tucker Carlson Calling Out Jared Kushner "No one has more contempt for @realDonaldTrump's voters than Jared Kushner does." "The President's famously sharp instincts, the one's that won him the Presidency have been since subverted at every level by Jared Kushner." pic.twitter.com/TYunh0REjX — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 2, 2020

In short, Trump might want to divorce himself from Kushner for a while and start using his gut instincts that served him well in 2016 if he wants to remain in office after the 2020 election.

Watch the full segment from Tucker’s Monday show below:

Fight against the globalists with one of nature's greatest essentials. Survival Shield X-2 is now back in stock at 60% off!