Tucker Carlson Exposes D.C. ‘Conservatives’ for Doing Big Tech’s Bidding

Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed establishment conservatives for taking money from big tech companies to do their bidding, on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Friday night.

Tucker Carlson Slamming Conservative Inc. for Defending Big Tech Tucker Calls Out

-Kochs

-Heritage Foundation

-American Conservative Union

-AEI "Big Tech Companies silence Conservatives, Conservative Non-Profits try to prevent the government from doing anything about it." pic.twitter.com/pskAfg4tTB — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 21, 2019

The popular host, known for his no-holds-barred denunciations of establishment conservatives as well as Democrats, revealed massive spending by the establishment conservative Koch Foundation to protect big tech in Washington.

Tucker revealed that Americans for Prosperity, a “purportedly conservative group” controlled by the Kochs, launched an ad campaign trying to stave off the closing net of antitrust enforcement against Google and Facebook.

The ads targeted Republican and Democrat state attorneys general that were investigating alleged antitrust violations by big tech companies.

The Koch-funded group also targeted members of the Senate Judiciary Committee with digital ads urging them to “oppose any effort to use antitrust laws to break up America’s innovative tech companies,” reported Carlson.

Read more

Alex Jones covers some of the bombshell info that will be fully disclosed on Monday’s broadcast