Tucker Carlson: Ilhan Omar Embodies Our 'Failed Immigration System'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday maligned Rep. Ilhan Omar, the first Somali refugee elected to Congress, as “a symbol of America’s failed immigration system if there ever was one.”

Mr. Carlson made the comment on his prime-time cable program after Ms. Omar, Minnesota Democrat, recently called for dismantling the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and halting deportations.

“Someone who hates this country – coming here at public expense – spent yesterday demanding the abolition of ICE, the decriminalization of illegal immigration itself and an end to all deportation programs,” Mr. Carlson said about the congresswoman.

“She demands open borders, the unlimited arrival of anyone who wants to come to America whether they have anything to contribute or not and by the way you get to pay for it. And if you don’t want to, you’re a bigot,” Mr. Carlson continued.

“Well you know what this is really about, of course. It’s not about civil rights. That’s a joke. It’s about money and power. Their money, their power.”

Read more

America has long been the envy of immigrants worldwide who desire the freedoms we have enshrined in our constitution. Dr. Nick Begich reveals his families personal journey immigrating to the US and explains another way to look at immigration.