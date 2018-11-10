Tucker Carlson: Man Accusing Me Of Assault Called My Daughter A 'Whore'

Tucker Carlson responded to attorney Michael Avenatti’s claim that he was investigating an “alleged assault” on a “gay Latino immigrant” by the Fox News host last month, saying in a detailed statement that the man had called his teenage daughter a “whore” at a Virginia country club.

The response comes after Avenatti, who has clashed with Carlson before, tweeted a video that appeared to show Carlson telling someone “get the f— out of here.” The video does not show Carlson assaulting anyone.

1/2 – We are investigating an alleged assault on a gay latino immigrant committed by T. Carlson and/or members of his inner circle at a club in VA in Oct. It likely includes underage drinking in violation of VA law. Link to a portion of the incident:https://t.co/QcbCRHrplP — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 10, 2018

2/2 – We are attempting to locate additional witnesses and to identify those depicted in the video. In particular, we need assistance identifying the balding man that grabs the man seated at the bar. We anticipate charges being filed. Anyone with knowledge, pls contact us. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 10, 2018

In an extended statement provided to The Hill, Carlson said the man called his 19-year-old daughter a “whore” and also called her another derogatory term, which prompted his college-aged son to throw a glass of wine in the man’s face.

