Tucker Carlson Releases Audio Of CNN's Fredo Coaching Cohen For Interview

Tucker Carlson slammed CNN, Chris Cuomo (otherwise known as Fredo), and disbarred lawyer Michael Cohen Wednesday night while playing leaked audio of Cuomo coaching Cohen on what questions the network would be asking and how to answer them during scheduled interviews.

“Zucker and Cuomo … are frauds, just like the channel they work for,” Carlson stated.

“Despite its name, CNN is not a cable news network, it is a slickly produced propaganda loop. Every topic CNN covers has been chosen for its political effect. Every word its anchors speak has been curated to manipulate you. Nothing winds up on CNN by accident,” the host added before playing the audio from 2018 at the height of the Stormy Daniels saga:

“The whole thing is a scripted drama written for the benefit of the Democratic Party,” Carlson noted, adding “Michael Cohen was worried about doing the interview because he knew he’d get questions about the payments he made to Stormy Daniels. He wanted Chris Cuomo to tell him what to say.”

“On TV, Cuomo might’ve launched into a lecture about how it’s wrong to send money to strippers, but in private, he skipped that lecture,” Carlson zinged.



Owen and Deanna Lorraine watch a professional bodybuilder break down why Chris Cuomo’s viral single-arm weight lifting video is fake.

In the audio, Cuomo advised Cohen to say “‘I did it for him, for Donald Trump. My relationship has always been for him. I’ve always said I don’t speak for the campaign, I speak for him as his attorney.’”

As Carlson explains, Cuomo advised Cohen that further speculation on whether he took kickbacks from Trump could be “slander and defamation”.

Cuomo is heard further gaming out Cohen’s responses to questions, advising Cohen to verbally threaten the news anchor.

“Chris Cuomo began acting out both sides of the exchange—he acted out the news anchor’s question and then he acted Cohen’s scripted response to that question,” Carlson emphasised.

“The conversation devolved into a kind of one-man play with Chris Cuomo as the performer and Michael Cohen as the audience,” Carlson explained.

If ever there were any more proof needed that CNN is fake news, here it is plain as day.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!