Tucker Carlson Shines A Light On The Dark Hole Of Eric Schneiderman’s Hypocrisy

Fox News host Tucker Carlson dug deep into the hypocrisy of former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and modern liberalism Wednesday.

WATCH:

“In the wake of Eric Schneiderman’s resignation as attorney general of New York, some of his long-time friends on the left are professing shock. You heard them. We just can’t believe it, they say. How can a man so publicly committed to feminism beat women? It just doesn’t make sense,” The Daily Caller co-founder began. “But of course it makes perfect sense.”

Carlson stated that “self-righteousness is always a marker for secret creepiness,” and noted that modern liberal politicians do not often follow their own words and actions.

“The people yelling the loudest are usually hiding the most. Keep that in mind the next time you hear some Democratic politician lecturing you about your moral inferiority,” Carlson stated.

Carlson pointed to abortion advocates who say they stand for children, racial movements that target one race but “claim to oppose racism” and how “Al Gore can travel by private jet while trying to ban your SUV.”

“Somewhere tonight Eric Schneiderman is marinating in his shame, probably unshaven and alone. His career is over, he faces years of potential legal action. He is a broken man, he is in agony,” Carlson said. “And yet on some levels, despite all of that, Eric Schneiderman still knows he’s a better person than you are.”