Tucker Carlson Slams Iran Escalation: "They're Liars and They Don't Care About You"

Tucker Carlson was one of few voices on the right to oppose the United States’ military escalation against Iran, warning his viewers that the neo-cons who have been pushing for it, are “liars” and “don’t care about you.”

Tensions in the region are on fire after Iran’s Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani was killed during an airstrike near Baghdad’s airport.

The attack could lead to the United States being at war with Iran as well as Iranian retaliatory attacks on U.S. soil.

Carlson warned that the country now “appears to be lumbering toward a new Middle East war,” a confrontation that “official Washington has wanted for decades.”

“Disgraced [former] National Security Advisor John Bolton has made it his life’s mission to start a war with Iran” and could be “finally getting his wish,” added the Fox News host.

“Should you be happy about that?” asked Tucker. “That’s the question. Well, the last time we took John Bolton’s advice in the region, Iran became far more powerful than before we took John Bolton’s advice. Why? Because things are never quite as simple as they claim they are in Washington.”

Carlson then contrasted the focus on the Iranian threat to U.S. interests to the threat to the American people coming from the southern border, which is all but being ignored.

Tucker said those “demanding action against Iran” are the same people who say nothing about “the invasion of America now in progress from the South, the millions, the tens of millions of foreign nationals living among us illegally, the torrent, more significantly of Mexican narcotics that has killed and disabled entire generations of Americans.”

Carlson concluded his response with a stark warning.

“‘Pay no attention to all of that,’ these very same people tell us. ‘The real threat is Iran.’ Well, they’re liars, and they don’t care about you, they don’t care about your kids. They are reckless and incompetent, and you should keep all of that in mind as war with Iran looms closer.”

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————