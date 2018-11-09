Tucker Carlson Speaks Out On Antifa Mob Terrorizing His Wife At Their DC Home

Tucker Carlson spoke out Thursday night on Fox News after an unhinged antifa mob terrorized his wife at their family home in Washington DC.

From The Daily Caller:

“What’s it like to find out that your wife is hiding in the pantry because people are threatening her?” [Tucker said]. “I mean it’s upsetting. I guess I would say this. I’ve characterized the antifa people and people like them as protesters, but they are not. They weren’t protesting anything.”

Carlson added that before he was even able to reach his wife by phone, his brother and the police were able to get to her and make sure that she was safe.

“I got a bunch of texts from people, my neighbor saying something terrible is going on at your house. By the time I called my wife, [she] has the police and my brother there. I have a very large brother who lives a couple blocks away, thank heaven. We are close. He was there immediately. She’s standing in the kitchen waiting to go out to dinner, and people started pounding on the door, really hitting the door hard and screaming, threatening. She thought it was a home invasion.”

“She didn’t do anything wrong, why were they screaming at her, I mean the whole thing was completely grotesque. The effect is to make it impossible to open your mail,” Carlson added. “One thing they did, I think the worst thing that they did, was they put my home address on the Internet and they put a poster right in front of my house with my home address on it and they filmed it. They taped it and they put the tape on the Internet. You know, I can’t have my kids stay home alone now. I’m a normal person, I live in a normal neighborhood.”

“We lose sight again of the fact that the country is overwhelmingly normal people who don’t think that this is acceptable. Our conversation publicly has been hijacked by extremists like this and I worry that if we don’t stand up to them and say, I’m sorry, this is not allowed, you can’t threaten people into silence, the rest of us are very passive in the face of this,” he added.

“I’m not personally, I don’t feel threatened physically. But, you know, I have five other people in my house, and maybe they do. That’s the point. If I’m walking down the street and someone comes up and says, I violently disagree with you,” Carlson concluded. “Okay, let me hear about it. But to do this is a form of intimidation. Why are we describing it as a protest? It’s a protest in the sense that when the mafia tells a store owner, I would hate to have this place destroyed, that’s not a protest, it’s a threat. That’s what this is.”

Police are investigating the attack as a “suspected hate crime,” The Daily Caller reports.

The group which doxed him — as well as his brother, Ann Coulter, Sean Hannity and The Daily Caller’s Neil Patel — is still active on Twitter and the group which harassed his wife at their home is still active on Facebook.

