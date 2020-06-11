Tucker Carlson: ‘We Were All Played’

Wednesday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson opened his program with a monologue criticizing the coronavirus lockdown, which has had a profound impact on many Americans’ lives.

According to the Fox News host, with little input from the public, elected officials moved to lockdown many places around the country.

But given public officials’ reactions to protests and the impact of the virus on areas where lockdown restrictions were not as strict or severe, Carlson claims the public was “played” by politicians.

Read more



Jon Rappoport breaks down the story of the whistleblower nurse, Erin Marie Olszewski, who exposed Covid-19 patients being purposefully murdered to boost numbers.

The groundbreaking Alexapure Breeze air filtration system is now on sale with the largest discount we’ve ever offered! Save over 45%!