Tucker Carlson: ‘We Were All Played’

Wednesday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson opened his program with a monologue criticizing the coronavirus lockdown, which has had a profound impact on many Americans’ lives.

According to the Fox News host, with little input from the public, elected officials moved to lockdown many places around the country.

But given public officials’ reactions to protests and the impact of the virus on areas where lockdown restrictions were not as strict or severe, Carlson claims the public was “played” by politicians.

Jon Rappoport breaks down the story of the whistleblower nurse, Erin Marie Olszewski, who exposed Covid-19 patients being purposefully murdered to boost numbers.

UCLA Prof. Who Refused To Postpone Exams For Black Students Is Suspended

Trump to Clueless Dem Governor: 'Take Seattle Back From Domestic Terrorists Or I Will'

As Businesses Flee The Violence, Will Major U.S. Cities Be Transformed Into Economic Wastelands?

Toppled Confederate statue seriously injures Portsmouth protester as oblivious crowd cheers (VIDEO)

Watch: Kayleigh McEnany Says Trump Will Not Rename Military Bases At Behest of Leftists

