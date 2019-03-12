Tucker Carlson: ‘We Will Never Bow To The Mob’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson responded directly to Media Matters for America’s (MMFA) recent attempts to derail his program by unearthing comments he made over a decade ago on a shock-jock radio show.

“The great American outrage machine is a remarkable thing,” Carlson said in his opening segment. “One day you’re having dinner with your family, imagining everything is fine. The next, your phone is exploding with calls from reporters.”

The Fox News host didn’t “try to explain about words spoken in jest or taken out of context, or in any case bear no resemblance to what you think or actually want for the country,” but instead chose to diagram carefully the age-old tactics of leftists who have now turned their guns on him.

Exclusive video of Tucker Carlson’s apology for past comments has been “leaked” to Infowars. Owen give his opinion on Tucker’s “naughty” words.