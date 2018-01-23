Tucker Carlson Wiped The Floor With Joy Reid After She Tried To Race Bait Him [VIDEO]

Tucker Carlson responded to accusations of having a “blatantly white nationalist view” on immigration from MSNBC host Joy Reid Monday, and said the liberal host’s career has been built “on race baiting,” on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Joy Reid is accusing us of racism. Let’s pause for a moment and savor the irony of that. Reid’s entire public career has been built on race baiting,” Tucker said. “Try to watch her show for 20 minutes and see for yourself. This is the woman who urged the Democratic party to give up on white voters who voted for Obama and then Trump, saying their votes weren’t worth fighting for.”

Tucker also reminded viewers of Reid’s aggressive racial attacks against White House chief of staff John Kelly, and her off-the-wall comment about Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, after he was shot by liberal Bernie Sanders’ supporter John Hodgkinson.

“In October she suggested that White House chief of staff John Kelly was somehow a bigot because he grew up around Irish Catholics,” Tucker said. “After House majority whip Steve Scalise was shot and nearly killed by a progressive activist last summer, Reid openly wondered if we should hope for his recovery.”

