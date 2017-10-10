Tucker: Christopher Columbus Is The Only Immigrant The Left Doesn’t Like

Tucker Carlson blasted the left for hypocrisy on immigrants and Christopher Columbus on Fox News Monday.

Carlson said, “So the let has finally found the only immigrant in history who had no right to come to America. The only one who didn’t improve the place by his presence. His name? Christopher Columbus. His crime? Violating the sovereignty of the people who lived here already. Plus, he was the wrong ethnicity.

The Daily Caller co-founder continued, “Try making that argument about any other immigrant to American and see how long you keep your job.”

