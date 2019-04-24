Tucker: Dem Candidates Are Sabotaging Their Own Chances to Defeat Trump

Even though Trump is failing to fulfill his key campaign promises Democrats are going so off the deep end they could actually end up securing his reelection.

As Tucker Carlson highlighted in his monologue on Tuesday night, Democrats like Bernie Sanders are now endorsing allowing convicted felons to vote from behind bars.

Asked whether “convicted sex offenders” and people “on death row” like Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev should be allowed to vote, Sen. Kamala Harris told CNN’s Don Lemon, “I think we should have that conversation.”

Tucker noted how such a rule could allow the inmates in maximum security Angola State Prison in West Feliciana Parish, Louisiana to be the “single largest bloc of voters in the area” and said once Bernie Sanders is president “they’ll be allowed to elect the City Council and Sheriff, maybe the Warden too.”



