Tucker Exposes DNC Lunatics: "Mermaid Queen-King" Wants To Abolish Cops & Prisons

During Wednesday night’s Tucker Carlson Tonight broadcast, the Fox host exposed the radical left stances the DNC is promoting during their daytime programming.

While the primetime portion of the DNC gets all the attention, Carlson directed his viewers’ attention toward the parts of the event most people didn’t see.

“Most of the actual convention events take place during daytime hours. The networks don’t cover them. You have no idea they ever happened. There’s a reason for that, obviously,” he explained. “If you saw what they were saying during the day, you would never turn into primetime again. In fact, you might flee the country.”

The first part of the DNC Carlson focused on was a prayer led by Pastor Frederick Haynes where viewers were literally told they will “go to Hell” if they don’t let immigrants flood the country.

Next, Tucker played a segment of the convention where a man reciting the Pledge of Allegiance said, “With liberty and justice for all… someday.”

“This could be a good country someday if we’re in charge. Otherwise, it’s an awful place,” Carlson said, mocking the DNC guest.

A transgender activist called Linda Labeija told DNC viewers she/he had “never felt American” and doesn’t “know the Pledge of Allegiance,” because those “are not her systems” and Trump is not her president.

Another transgender speaker at the DNC is a self-described “Black-Vietnamese, transgender nonbinary/gender transcendent mermaid Queen-King currently living out their ever-evolving truths in Winston, Salem,” according to their Wake Forest University staff bio.

“Why can’t folks imagine a world without the cops? Why can’t folks imagine a world without prisons? Why can’t people expand their imaginations to include community care, to include an abolitionist future?” Mai asked.

The “transcendent mermaid Queen-King” continued, “I’m talking about like for real, for real abolition, not this watered-down DNC version of abolition.”

“We’re talking about abolishing the police, we’re talking about abolishing ICE, we’re talking about abolishing prisons,” J Mai added.

After playing the DNC segment, Tucker told his audience, “You’re starting to get some sense why they’re not putting this stuff on TV.”

He went on to explain that Democrats and their media lapdogs have been telling Americans the radical left’s insane agenda isn’t real and that Democrats don’t want to take the cops away despite voting to do so in many major cities.

“But now,” Carlson said, “J Mai shows up and lets an entire animal shelter of cats out of the DNC’s bag and lets you know that yes, all your fears are true. We’re doing exactly what you think we’re doing. The gender transcendent mermaid Queen-Kings are here and it’s a whole new deal now. Get psyched!”

The DNC’s next transgender guest, Marisa Richmond, attacked “transphobia in schools.”

Richmond claimed state legislators are “targeting trans youth by denying them access to the right to play sports.”

If you thought the convention couldn’t get worse than advocating biological males dominate female sports, think again.

An aspiring economist speaking at the DNC called for “the destruction of colonization, white supremacy and capitalism.”

To top off the daytime DNC extravaganza, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called for free healthcare and college for everyone, including illegal immigrants.

She then ended her short speech by declaring support for Bernie Sanders, instead of Joe Biden.

With a clown show so flooded with far-left garbage, it’s no wonder the majority of the event has been kept from national television.

