Tucker Highlights Hypocrisy Of Media Matters

Tucker Carlson highlighted the hypocrisy Media Matters president Angelo Carusone on Wednesday, who published racist, anti-Semitic and transphobic language on a 2005 blog. Carlson also criticized MSNBC’s Chris Hayes for failing to ask Carusone about it when he had the chance.

In an apparent attempt to get him fired, Media Matters has been disseminating decade-old audio of Carlson making comments on a shock-jock’s radio show.

Carusone used words like “trannies,” “Japs,” and “Jewry” on his blog, and claimed that his boyfriend was only conservative “as a result of his possession of several bags of Jewish gold.”

