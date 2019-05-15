Tucker Hits 2020 Dems For Apologizing Over Previous Opinions

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson attacked 2020 Democrats who have apologized for old comments, actions or opinions in fear that others in the party could turn on them during Carlson’s opening monologue Tuesday night.

Carlson specifically called out former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, California Sen. Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Carlson began by criticizing Buttigieg, who previously said that “all lives matter.” When those years-old comments resurfaced, Buttigieg told reporters that, “Since learning about how that phrase is being used to push that on that activist, I have stopped using it in that context.”

He went on criticize Gillibrand for apologizing for previously supporting stronger border security, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden, who apologized for his frequent touching earlier this year.

