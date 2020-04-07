Tucker: How Will Americans Respond if Health Authorities Remove Family Members From Their Homes?

Tucker Carlson wonders how Americans will react if health authorities forcibly remove family members from their homes following a World Health Organization official’s suggestion that this scenario could happen.

During his monologue last night, the Fox News hosted drew attention to a statement made by Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, back on March 30 which was not reported by the mainstream media.

Ryan was asked by a reporter; “Do you think that home quarantine will be as effective anywhere for people who are positive, or would central quarantine be needed in order to have the same success that China has had?”

“In some senses, transmission has been taken off the streets and pushed back into family units,” responded Dr. Ryan. “Now we need to go and look in families to find those people who may be sick and remove them and isolate them in a safe and dignified manner.”

Responding to Ryan’s comments, Carlson said; “Just so you know, we’re coming to your house, seizing your children and ‘isolating them in a safe and dignified manner’ – whatever that means.”

He then cautioned that such a statement “might trigger violence – people don’t respond well when you threaten to take their kids, but Ryan said it was no big deal.”

During the height of the epidemic in Wuhan, China, several videos emerged showing people being physically removed from their homes by police.

