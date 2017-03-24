Tucker Slams Rockville Rape Defense Lawyer: Before God, You Better Be Sure You're Right

David Moyse, the lawyer representing two illegal immigrants who allegedly raped a fourteen-year-old girl at Rockville High School in Maryland, channeled his best Hillary Clinton impersonation when he questioned the character of the young rape victim.

When Moyse was interviewed by Tucker Carlson on Thursday, he claimed the intercourse was consensual and that he’d question whether or not the young girl lied about the incident.

In response Tucker said, “You really, before God, should be sure that you’re on the right side of this. Have you thought through the moral consequences? Before you say something like that do you think, man I’m kind of putting my soul on the line?”

.@TuckerCarlson to defense attorney for MD rape suspect: "…you really, before God, better be sure that you’re on the right side of this." pic.twitter.com/7w3cRaNW0O — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 24, 2017

Watch the full interview below.



This case can’t help but be compared to Hillary Clinton’s infamous defense of rapist Thomas Alfred Taylor who molested a twelve-year-old girl named Kathy Shelton in 1975.

Hillary was caught saying, “I had him take a polygraph, which he passed – which forever destroyed my faith in polygraphs,” and went on to laugh about the fact that she knew her client was guilty.

Infowars writer Paul Joseph Watson breaks down Hillary’s immoral defense of the child molester in the video below.