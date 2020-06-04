Tucker: Kneeling Will Never Be Enough For The Mob

This is one of the most important monologues Tucker Carlson has ever delivered.

WATCH:



Alex Jones exposes those responsible for amping up the violence in the streets of America resulting in the deaths of black cops.

The National Guard also came out this week just to bow to the mob:

OUR MILITARY HAS BEEN COMPROMISED

pic.twitter.com/EZwamdxJvZ — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@joshlecash)

June 3, 2020

This is a scene that happened in Bethesda, Maryland which is just next to DC. It’s one of the wealthiest places in the country and packed to the brim with highly (re)educated white liberals.

This is what 60 years of Cultural Marxism has produced, a bunch of White zombies! Any White person who chooses this path is limply marching to their own destruction. After takeover, the Communists will shoot these useful idiots against a wall in the end! Don’t forget that.

pic.twitter.com/9xvG0xghd3 — White Out Defender (@Defender_Ed)

June 2, 2020

This is truly insane, cult-like behavior.

These are the same people

who were freaking out over the coronavirus two weeks ago

.

New York City had the worst coronavirus outbreak perhaps in the entire world

pic.twitter.com/3c93LBrHAD — Michael Tracey (@mtracey)

June 3, 2020

These people have convinced themselves they’re “fighting the system” while they have the backing of every major institution in America.

The banks, the military-industrial complex, retail giants, snack foods, Big Tech, the Democratic Party, and the media all back Antifa and Black Lives Matter. No one backs Middle America

https://t.co/aWOijUVPGv — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer)

June 3, 2020

Leftists now think they’re fighting the man by banking with Bank of America:

All these corporations are coming out in support of these riots while cops are being

shot in the back of the head

and

run over in the streets by rioters

.

For the true believers, it doesn’t even matter because believing the media’s narrative is just an act of faith and a way to virtue signal you’re a “good person.”

Tucker Carlson is the only person on television addressing any of this and showing what’s really happening at these riots across the country.

The rest of the media is just lying about everything to further incite people.

The press is making things worse and they are doing it intentionally

https://t.co/dWvpggBZDc — PoliMath (@politicalmath)

June 3, 2020

Correction: A rioter. He shot a rioter in self defense.

https://t.co/n287wgXNLl — Mark Dice (@MarkDice)

June 2, 2020

