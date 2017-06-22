Tucker Laughs at Dem Who Argues 0-4 in Special Elections Isn’t Bad

Image Credits: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Tucker Carlson invited a NYC Dem to discuss John Ossoff’s humiliating defeat.

Amazingly, even after going 0-4 in special elections, this guy was trying to spin that their results are “bad news” for Republicans.

Uh, wait a second, buddy …

Republicans won the Presidency.

Republicans control the Senate.

Republicans control the House.

Republicans control the Supreme Court.

Republicans get to make the Supreme Court even MORE conservative.

Republicans won 4 special elections in a row.

There are no “silver linings” for you, dummy.

Watch Tucker LAUGH at this character.

Watch the video:


