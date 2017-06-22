Tucker Laughs at Dem Who Argues 0-4 in Special Elections Isn’t Bad

Tucker Carlson invited a NYC Dem to discuss John Ossoff’s humiliating defeat.
Amazingly, even after going 0-4 in special elections, this guy was trying to spin that their results are “bad news” for Republicans.
Uh, wait a second, buddy …
Republicans won the Presidency.
Republicans control the Senate.
Republicans control the House.
Republicans control the Supreme Court.
Republicans get to make the Supreme Court even MORE conservative.
Republicans won 4 special elections in a row.
There are no “silver linings” for you, dummy.
Watch Tucker LAUGH at this character.
Watch the video: