Tucker On Election Legitimacy: Questioning An Election A Republican Wins Is ‘Patriotic’, Doing It If A Dem Wins Is 'Wrong'

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Tucker Carlson pointed out the hypocrisy that comes with questioning the legitimacy of an election based on which political party won the race during his opening monologue on Monday night.

Florida Republican Senate candidate Rick Scott initially won the open seat, but days after the election, election supervisors in Broward and Palm Beach counties were still finding new — allegedly uncounted — votes. The GOP called foul two days later as supervisors allegedly refused to share where the additional ballots were originating and how many were left to count. But with the vote within half of a percent now, a recount is ongoing.

“Just last week, as you’ll remember, Republicans Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis defeated Democrats Bill Nelson and Andrew Gillum in the Senate and gubernatorial races there. The results seemed to be conclusive at the time, they were reported on this and every other news channel on election night, last Tuesday. And yet just six days later, it is very possible that both those Democrats will win the seats, the ones that just the other day they had lost. How did that happen, exactly?” he began.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Poll: Almost 50% of Americans Believe in Trump’s 2020 Reelection

Poll: Almost 50% of Americans Believe in Trump’s 2020 Reelection

U.S. News
Comments
Democrats Get Ready To Burn Down The House By Subpoenaing Trump Supporters

Democrats Get Ready To Burn Down The House By Subpoenaing Trump Supporters

U.S. News
Comments

Wildfire Claims Over 40 Lives

U.S. News
comments

Election Fraud Expert: Broward County’s Brenda Snipes ‘Found Ballots’ in 2012 Too

U.S. News
comments

Country singer kicked off tour after wearing MAGA hat, holding Chick-Fil-A cup on Facebook

U.S. News
comments

Comments