Tucker On Impeachment And The $1.4 Trillion Bipartisan Screw-Job Spending Bill Containing Amnesty For Liberians

Tucker Carlson mocked the Democrats’ impeachment farce on Wednesday night.

Carlson highlighted how both parties are coming together to push through a bipartisan screw-job spending bill which will spend $4 billion in Afghanistan, $25 million on “gun violence research” and give amnesty to thousands of Liberians.

From The Star Tribune, “Senate approves path to citizenship for Liberians facing deportation”:

Minnesota’s Liberian community is celebrating the passage of a long-awaited measure that gives permanent residency to those who have been living here for decades under temporary protections.

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which included an amendment that offered a path to American citizenship for Liberians currently under Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) status. The $768 billion spending package, which passed the House last week and President Donald Trump has said he will sign, would prevent the deportation of many Liberians that was set to take place after March 31.

[…] Minnesota is home to one of the largest populations of Liberians in the country, with thousands having come to the northwest metro suburbs several decades ago.

The bill also gives another $500 million to Israel on top of the $38 billion our congress is already scheduled to give them (Israel currently owns $46 billion in US treasuries which they purchased with our money and now lend back to us with interest):

Pelosi had to shush Democrats who began cheering after their impeachment vote passed as she has insisted for weeks now it was supposed to be a “somber” moment.

Al Green hilariously put up a giant poster of the crying Honduran baby put on Time Magazine last year even though it was later revealed the two-year-old’s migrant mother separated herself from her husband with a good job and her three other children because she wanted to make more money.

Chuck Todd lamented how no one actually cares:

Trump tweeted out a meme saying, “In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you — I’m just in the way.”

Trump held a rally in Michigan during the impeachment vote:

He bashed former Michigan Rep. John Dingell:

Trump’s approval rating has only gone up during this whole impeachment push:

Democrats are now trying to delay sending their articles of impeachment to the Senate:

