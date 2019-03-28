Tucker: Real Collusion Is Between Media And Democratic Party

Tucker Carlson argued Wednesday that the media shifted from the Russiagate hoax to talking about “healthcare” by taking cues from Democratic Party leader Nancy Pelosi.

From The Daily Caller:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson contended that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi successfully changed the coverage agenda at CNN from the Mueller report to health care. Carlson opened Wednesday night’s edition of his show with a “story about collusion, actual collusion that’s currently” taking place “in the open on live television.”

“This is a story about where your news comes from,” he said. […]“Something had to be done,” Carlson said. “So into this disaster stepped the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. On Monday, just hours after the collusion story collapsed, Pelosi announced that the Democratic Party would be switching gears. Going forward, Democrats would focus intently on health care, just like she disingenuously claimed they always have.”

What Tucker said about both networks talking about “healthcare” during his monologue a little after 8PM EST was entirely true:



