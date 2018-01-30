Tucker Reveals McCabe Is Under DOJ Scrutiny [VIDEO]

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson revealed on air Monday that Andrew McCabe, the now-resigned deputy director of the FBI, is the subject of at least one internal investigation at the Department of Justice.

“We have exclusive new information tonight about one of the most perplexing mysteries in Washington,” Tucker said at the start of his Monday show. “As you may have heard, Andrew McCabe, he’s the deputy director of the FBI, announced today he is leaving his job, and the most obvious question is–why is he doing that? Was he pushed or did he decide to leave himself? Well you may know McCabe’s name because he’s been in the news repeatedly over the past several years. In 2016, it emerged that McCabe’s wife had taken a large sum of money collected by one of Hillary Clinton’s closest friends.”

