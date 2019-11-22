Tucker Ridicules Adam Schiff: He’s ‘The Only Person Who Is Impressed By Lawyers’

Tucker Carlson mocked House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, responding Thursday evening to Schiff’s closing statement after another day of impeachment hearings.

“Well the world’s most stultifying impeachment scandal dragged into its third straight day of hearings on Capitol Hill today. By the end of it the average person watching still didn’t understand what exactly it was about probably because it was too boring for people to actually watch it,” Carlson began. “House Intelligence — honestly they watch it like they read ‘Moby Dick,’ like nobody actually gets to the end.”

“But Adam Schiff, who is running the whole thing, he is the Democratic member of Congress from Burbank, California, had an explanation, he said if you don’t see the need to impeach the president by now, then you’re not quite as erudite and brilliant as he is. You are probably some illiterate troll,” Carlsoncontinued.

Carlson went on to show a brief clip of Schiff as he closed out the day of hearings Thursday. “Their next defense, which is it’s all hearsay, it’s all hearsay. Most of my colleagues I guess are not lawyers. Lawyers out there understand just how wrong they are about what hearsay is, but let’s just discuss this in terms that all people can understand, there is nothing more dangerous than an unethical president who believes they are above the law,” Schiff said.

“Well, that guy is a winner,” Carlson laughed. “In a country of 330 million people, Adam Schiff is the only person who is impressed by lawyers. Literally the only one. Everybody else thinks they’re loathsome … ‘You are not impressive like me I’m a lawyer.’”

Carlson concluded by playing an older clip of his own show in which Schiff appeared to suggest that Fox News one one step away from Russian state TV.

