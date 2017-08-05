Tucker Rips Civil Rights Attorney: ‘You’re A Fascist!’ [VIDEO]

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson angrily called out “fascists” who try to get people in trouble or fired for expressing viewpoints that they disagree with during his show Friday night.

Carlson’s ire was directed at Lena Dunham, who contacted American Airlines on Twitter after overhearing two of their employees engage in “transphobic” conversation, and a civil rights attorney who appeared on Carlson’s show to defend Dunham’s actions.

Brian Claypool, the attorney, argued that American Airlines should discipline its employees for being “transphobic” because their behavior was “discriminating” against transgendered people.

Carlson tore into Claypool’s argument, calling him a “fascist” for believing that people should be punished for expressing different viewpoints in private conversations.

