Tucker Says Trump Might Not Want to be Re-Elected

In a blistering attack on Trump hiking gas taxes, which directly impacts working class rural people who voted for him, Tucker Carlson suggested that the president might not want to be re-elected.

“Everyone assumes he wants to be re-elected, most presidents do, but what if Donald Trump decided he’s had enough?” asked Tucker, adding, “Too many investigations, too much nastiness, too few upsides.”

“It wouldn’t be a crazy conclusion, how would you like to spend your seventies locked in the White House?” Carlson pondered.

The Fox News host pulled no punches by suggesting Trump “wants to lose” because of the policies he is enacting which go against the platform he ran on. These include;

– Half a billion dollars in medicare cuts

– Slashing funding for the e-verify program, allowing companies to keep hiring illegal aliens

– Bringing in more low skilled workers via legal immigration, pushing down the wages of the people who voted for him

– Releasing drug dealers onto the streets

– Continuing the “pointless military intervention in Syria”

– Raising gas taxes, economically impacting the poorest who voted for Trump

Tucker said that if Trump enacted all those policies, it could only mean he “just wants out,” making the point that numerous other things, such as foreign lobbying, capital gains, and giant corporations like Amazon, which uses public roads to deliver its packages, could be taxed instead of gas.

By “hiking taxes on working class rural people,” Tucker suggested that Trump was abandoning his base and wants to “retire early”.

