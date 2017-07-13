Tucker Mocks CNN Treason Hysteria: 'Send Trump Kid to Electric Chair'

The Russian conspiracy theory concocted by Democrats and the mainstream media has reached such epic proportions, some pundits and political analysts have resorted to openly mocking its absurdity, as Mark Steyn and Tucker Carlson did with glee on Wednesday.

Addressing the current ‘scandal’ involving Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, Carlson opened a segment by viciously lampooning CNN and the D.C. establishment’s obsessive reaction to the latest twist in the ‘Trump-Russia collusion’ witch hunt, which is already backfiring as many signs point to a possible set-up by the deep state.

“An outrage bomb went off in official Washington last night, and by dawn today there was still a thick cloud of sanctimony and self-righteousness hanging over the city, choking out all normal life,” began Carlson. “The cause: Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer last summer – ‘nobody here had ever seen anything like that before,’ or so they said.”

Carlson assessed that, out of all reactions emanating from the DC Swamp, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) “may have won the ‘pious indignation award,'” after the senator implied that DJT Jr. may have committed treason, and could be a Russian spy.

“These emails are a textbook example and evidence of criminal intent,” Blumenthal told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “That is potentially a violation of the Espionage Act – yes, treason.”

Carlson reminded viewers of a time when the Espionage Act was enforced against actual Russian spies, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who were executed by electric chair for their crimes in 1953, after sharing highly classified information regarding US nuclear weapons, radar, sonar, and jet propulsion engines, with the Soviet Union.

“They stole the plans to the atomic bomb, while Don Trump talked to an attorney about adoption law – both [are] massive threats to the physical and moral security of this country,” joked Carlson. “CNN thought so – its three hour morning show spent a total of two hours and 16 minutes discussing Russia today.”

“93% of air time devoted to Russia – keep in mind, that show is shot in New York, not St. Petersburg.”

Interestingly, Ethel Rosenberg was honored posthumously by a group New York City officials (all Democrats) last year for “demonstrating great bravery” as a political activist during the 1930s.

Radio host and author, Mark Steyn, joined Tucker in ridiculing leftists’ Russia frenzy, satirically demanding, “You have to take this seriously, Tucker, that Trump punk kid is heading for the electric chair. If it’s good enough for the Rosenbergs, it’s good enough for this kid.”

"You have to take this seriously, #Tucker! That kid is headed to the electric chair!"-@MarkSteynOnline now on @TuckerCarlson re:#TrumpJr — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) July 13, 2017

Senator Blumenthal was not the only personality on CNN to accuse DJT Jr. of committing treason via the Veselnitskaya meeting – anchor Chris Cuomo also did, as Infowars’ Steve Watson reported.

Jay Sekulow, the president’s attorney asked Cuomo during a discussion, “Do you think the meeting that Donald Trump Jr. took was a violation of the law?”

“I don’t know,” Cuomo answered, adding “It’s not for me to say. The standard is tight. Treason is a very tight statute. The FEC laws are about solicitation.”

The Veselnitskaya story is unraveling quickly, as the alt media and citizen journalists have made a slew of damning discoveries about her many connections to the Obama administration, making her a possible Democrat/deep state plant, as Paul Joseph Watson observed yesterday.

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter