Tucker Takes On Dem Strategist Who Tweeted 'Hunt Republican Congressmen' After Scalise Shooting

On his show Monday, Tucker Carlson confronted Democratic strategist James Devine for telling his followers to “Hunt Republican Congressmen” in the wake of the Alexandria shooting.

“We are in a war with selfish, foolish & narcissistic rich people. Why is it a shock when things turn violent? #HuntRepublicanCongressmen,” Devine tweeted shortly after the shooting.

We are in a war with selfish, foolish & narcissistic rich people. Why is it a shock when things turn violent? #HuntRepublicanCongressmen — James Devine (@James_J_Devine) June 14, 2017

In 2002, Scalise was a speaker at the European-American Unity & Rights Organization (EURO), a group founded by David Duke. #HuntRepublicans — James Devine (@James_J_Devine) June 14, 2017

I am sorry if my #HuntRepublicanCongressmen hashtag hurt the feelings of any GOP snowflakes but you have not engaged in civil discourse pic.twitter.com/4dPc3GCiDz — James Devine (@James_J_Devine) June 15, 2017

Devine, a previous candidate for mayor of Rahway, N.J., said he does not condone violence but is instead pointing out what he considered hypocrisy. He held up a printout of a “liberal hunting permit” and a map of “targeted” Congressional districts from several years ago published by a group supporting Gov. Sarah Palin (R-Alaska). “Your excuse apparently is [that] other people have done it,” Carlson said.

“For too long, Republicans in this country have failed to distinguish the differences between politics and war… so you either have to tone down the rhetoric or [Democrats] need to speak up,” Devine said. Devine said the left has to stand up after years of violent Republican rhetoric, saying “you have to fight fire with fire.” “A guy just went and tried to assassinate Republican members of Congress,” Carlson said. “You’re an unbalanced person.”

