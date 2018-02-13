Tucker Takes On North Korea Sympathizer In Bizarre Interview

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson interviewed on Monday Deirdre Griswold, a communist and North Korea sympathizer. The results of the interview were pretty wild.

The Daily Caller co-founder asked, “Does it bother you at all, does it make you rethink your defense of North Korea when you see its’ population starving and its’ leader dying of obesity?”

“The people there are not starving…”

“Well they just had a famine 15 years ago,” Tucker said.

“They had a famine some years ago. You know, this is a country that was left in ashes, in ashes…”

