Tucker: The Media Has Sided With Communist China to Blame America For the Coronavirus

Tucker Carlson savaged the mainstream media during his show last night for siding with Communist China to blame America for the coronavirus.

“This pandemic came out of China and it came out of China for a reason,” said the Fox News host. “It’s a country where government officials deliberately covered up the early stages of the virus when it could have been stopped before it spread out of control.”

Noting that China controls 96 per cent of antibiotics and is threatening to cut off drug exports to the U.S., Carlson charged that Beijing “is now trying to hide the reality of where coronavirus came from” and worse, blaming the virus on America.

Carlson then referenced tweets yesterday by China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who claimed, “It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan.”

When asked to distanced itself from Lijian, Beijing refused to do so.

Lijian also slammed people for linking the virus to China, a narrative which has now been picked up by the mainstream media as people like CNN’s Jim Acosta insist it’s “xenophobic” to say the virus came from China (despite the fact that it did).

“Amazingly though, it was just two months ago…that Acosta himself was sending tweets about the “Wuhan coronavirus,” he hadn’t yet received his orders from Jeff Zucker who receives his orders from China,” pointed out Carlson.

“Keep in mind, these are the people, the Chinese leadership, that our media class has allied with, has sucked up to for years, made every excuse for endlessly even when China blamed the United States for a plague they unleashed, even when the Chinese government threatened to murder our citizens by cutting off drugs, our media continued to take their side,” said the Fox News host.

Tucker then played a clip of Joe Biden claiming it was “misinformation” and “xenophobia” to label COVID-19 a “foreign virus” and blaming the Trump administration for its outbreak in the U.S.

“So it’s our fault,” said Carlson. “Just to be clear, describing a virus from Wuhan as the ‘Wuhan virus’ is not xenophobia, it’s accuracy and anyone who says otherwise is lying and probably for a reason.”

“For our ruling class the highest priority of all is now and always ‘wokeness’ – that and approval from Beijing – tells you everything about them,” concluded Carlson.

Tucker also pointed out that according to a report by scientists at the South China University of Technology in Guangzhou, “the killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan” as a result of a researcher being infected by an animal and then spreading the virus outside the facility.

One of the laboratories named in the report which was conducting research on bat coronavirus was located just 280 meters from the site of the Wuhan meat market.

“Anyone who raises that theory on American television is attacked as a conspiracy monger,” said Carlson, despite the fact that the claim comes from “Chinese researchers making an evidence-based argument about the origin of this virus.”

